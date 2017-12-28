Lenexa police ask for help finding missing KCK man

LENEXA, Kan. – The Lenexa Police Department is asking for help finding 53-year-old Orlando X. Martinez of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said he was last seen in Lenexa on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

He has not been in contact with family or friends since then.

He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds with black, graying hair and brown eyes.

Martinez was last known to be driving a red 2006 Mazda 6 with the Kansas license plate 348-KXE.

If you have seen or been in touch with Martinez, you’re asked to call Lenexa police at 913-825-8101.

---