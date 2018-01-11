Lenexa police search for suspect in hit and runs, possible carjacking

41 Action News Staff
6:07 PM, Jan 10, 2018
23 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are searching the area of 93rd Street between Lackman and Pflumm for a suspect in multiple hit and runs and a possible carjacking. 

Police said the search for the suspect started after he wrecked a car at 87th Street and Lackman. Lenexa officers set up a perimeter in the area in an attempt to locate him. 

 

 

 

 

Police believe the suspect is on foot.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSHB.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top