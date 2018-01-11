Lenexa police search for suspect in hit and runs, possible carjacking

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are searching the area of 93rd Street between Lackman and Pflumm for a suspect in multiple hit and runs and a possible carjacking.
Police said the search for the suspect started after he wrecked a car at 87th Street and Lackman. Lenexa officers set up a perimeter in the area in an attempt to locate him.
Just spoke to @LenexaPolice. This started at 4:30 when they responded to a call about erratic driver. Suspect took off, crashing into other cars. Police believe he stole this car on tow truck, crashed it and took off by foot @41actionnewspic.twitter.com/MsWz3fUI26