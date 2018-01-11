Lenexa police search for suspect in hit and runs, possible carjacking

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are searching the area of 93rd Street between Lackman and Pflumm for a suspect in multiple hit and runs and a possible carjacking.

Police said the search for the suspect started after he wrecked a car at 87th Street and Lackman. Lenexa officers set up a perimeter in the area in an attempt to locate him.

Just spoke to @LenexaPolice. This started at 4:30 when they responded to a call about erratic driver. Suspect took off, crashing into other cars. Police believe he stole this car on tow truck, crashed it and took off by foot @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/MsWz3fUI26 — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) January 11, 2018

I just interviewed a neighbor who heard the car crash on Lackman from his basement. When he went outside to see what was going on, he saw the suspect @LenexaPolice are looking for run east. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/h1ZqEEYw6l — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) January 11, 2018

Honestly, I have not seen this many police officers in such a small area in a while! There are at least 2 officers on every block of this neighborhood @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/IFX1QBavVt — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) January 11, 2018

Police believe the suspect is on foot.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSHB.com for updates.