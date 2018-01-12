Local daycares take precautions to prevent flu-like illnesses

Fair
KANSAS CITY — Cases of flu-like illness are spiking in Kansas and Missouri, and that includes inside child development centers in the metro.
Local daycares are taking precautions when it comes to evaluating students and disinfecting surfaces to help keep students healthy.
Lisa Benson is a reporter. See her full report at 6 p.m. and check back for updates.