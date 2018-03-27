Local FBI agent remembered for courage, bravery, strength

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI Special Agent Melissa Morrow died last week after battling brain cancer that she developed after responding to the 9/11 terror attacks.

Doctors confirmed that toxins she was exposed to as a first responder caused her brain cancer and eventual death.

Morrow was buried with honors because she died in the line of duty.

It was an incredible and powerful moment as her family, friends and law enforcement family walked out of Country Club Christian Church at 61st and Ward Parkway in Kansas City.

There was a 21-gun salute as bagpipes played and a flyover by the Kansas City police helicopter.

A giant American flag, suspended high above the crowd by 2 fire engine ladder trucks, was the centerpiece of the tribute. Morrow was remembered by people who spoke at the funeral as an agent who served her country with courage, devotion, compassion and love.

FBI Director Christopher Wray during his speech at the funeral that Morrow dropped what she was doing when the 9/11 terror attacks happened and worked 12 hours shifts seven days a week processing evidence at the Pentagon crash site.

“She fought for justice for those we lost. She fought to bring peace to their families and she fought to make sure that what happened on that day would never ever happen again,“ said Wray.

Morrow was also remembered for her laughter. Wray said Morrow is the agent everyone respected and loved. He said a plaque honoring her will be placed on a special wall at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. — commemorating agents who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country.