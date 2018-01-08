Local group renovates home for victims of child sex trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restoration House KC is working with police and prosecutors to renovate a home to house children rescued from sex trafficking.

Gregg Boll, director of the project said the group hopes to raise $350,000 to complete the renovation and open the home later this year.

-----

