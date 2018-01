OLATHE, Kan. - A man was found unresponsive, and despite police CPR efforts, died early Monday morning.

Officers were called to 158th & Mahaffie about 1:30 a.m.

They discovered a man in his forties unresponsive, and began administering CPR.

The man died at the scene, and police are conducting an investigation.

No immediate cause of death is known.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

---