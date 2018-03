KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A man was shot and killed inside the Firelight Lounge, in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival officers located a black male in his mid-thirties, dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the business.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.