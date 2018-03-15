Search continues for man who reportedly hit officer, crashed U-Haul

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Lenexa police said a man in a U-Haul clipped an officer during an early morning traffic stop Thursday. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

The officer was struck and nearly knocked over during the traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. at 87th and Nieman. Police said the officer didn't have a chance to look at the suspect's driver's license before he was hit.

The truck took off down 119th Street, passing through Leawood and Overland Park.

A sergeant on scene said the U-Haul crashed into a ravine at 133rd Street and Outlook Drive. The suspect then ran from the scene.

At least four law enforcement agencies were involved in blocking the perimeter while officers searched at least four blocks west of Roe for two hours. They used two canine teams and a drone to try to find the suspect.

Officers said he could be hiding or he could have gotten away.

Investigators will contact U-Haul to learn who the truck was registered to and continue their investigation.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that a Lenexa officer was reportedly hit during a traffic stop, and police are investigating if the U-Haul that reportedly hit the officer was stolen.

