Manhattan man owns world's largest Chiefs collection

MANHATTAN, Kan — A salute to the Kansas City Chiefs can be seen inside Union Station and a lot of Kansas City homes, but it’s nothing compared to Curt Herrman's Chiefseum.

The Manhattan man’s fan cave currently holds 1,388 Chiefs related items and counting.

“It took me forever but I counted and counted, and most of my stuff is vintage,” said Herrman.

His passion for the Chiefs started after he was given a football following the team's first Super Bowl win. Fifty years later his collection is the envy of many fans.

Filled with rare finds like the first game program when the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans, Franklin Mint figurines, Chiefs liquor bottles, poker chips, cookie jars, signed memorabilia, you name it, he has it.

The Official World Record organization, Guiness World Records say his fan cave officially holds the world's largest Chiefs collection.

It took him two years to obtain the Guinness World Record, having to submit extensive evidence like pictures of every single item, wide shots of his basement and even a video of him counting each Chiefs item alongside three witnesses.

“It was not easy, and I appreciate the process so if anyone is going to break my record, I just know how hard it is. An important distinction is there are no doubles or cards,” said Herrman.

After earning the title, Chiefs Kingdom decided to start contributing to his collection, sending Herrman Chiefs items from across the globe.

Thanks in part to their contribution, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Herrman estimates his collection is worth at least $250,000, but it's insured for $500,000.

“There's a lot of big fans in Chiefs Kingdom, I'm just one among many,” said Herrman.

You can check out his Chiefs collection online at chiefseum.com

