March For Our Lives set at Theis Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The local March for Our Lives is set to take place in Theis Park from noon-3, in coordination with marches in Washington D.C. and across the country.

Speakers from various high schools across the metro, along with performers, and an appearance by Mayor Sly James at 2 p.m. are scheduled.

At 3p.m. the group will embark on a solemn memorial march to the Plaza and back, remembering the 17 lives taken last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; the 206 lives taken in school shootings since the Columbine High School tragedy in Colorado in 1999; and the 7,000 children killed by gunfire in the United States since the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.