March For Our Lives set at Theis Park

12:08 PM, Mar 24, 2018
3 mins ago

March For Our Lives at Theis Park

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The local March for Our Lives is set to take place in Theis Park from noon-3, in coordination with marches in Washington D.C. and across the country.

Speakers from various high schools across the metro, along with performers, and an appearance by Mayor Sly James at 2 p.m. are scheduled.

At 3p.m. the group will embark on a solemn memorial march to the Plaza and back, remembering the 17 lives taken last month at  Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; the 206 lives taken in school shootings since the Columbine High School tragedy in Colorado in 1999; and the 7,000 children killed by gunfire in the United States since the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top