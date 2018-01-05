Mayors bet BBQ ahead of Chiefs, Titans playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs, Titans playoff game got a little more saucy Thursday.

The Mayors of Kansas City and Nashville wagered BBQ ahead of the AFC Wild Card matchup.

In a release, Kansas City Mayor Sly James said, "Nothing goes better with the sweet taste of victory than some delicious BBQ. I'm only sorry that Mayor Barry won't get to experience it. Go Chiefs!"

Nashville Mayor Megan Berry is just as confident as Mayor James.

"I remember Kansas City barbecue well from growing up outside the city. It gets a lot of national attention, which is well-deserved. And I look forward to eating some after the Titans beat the Chiefs on Saturday," she said in a release.

No matter who wins the game, both teams plan to make a $1,000 donation to a local homelessness charity.

The Chiefs square off against the Titans on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead.