McCaskill meets with KC voters amid heavily-contested Senate race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Claire Mccaskill (R-MO) is in one of the biggest challenges of her political life. 20 people want her job — six Democrats, 11Republicanss, one libertarian candidate, and two Green Party candidates.

About 60 people attended Wednesday’s the Town hall meeting at the Robert J. Mohart Community Center.

One person asked why McCaskill voted against the tax reform bill that put extra money in the pockets of middle-class families. That is one of the top criticisms from political groups pushing to get McCaskill voted out of office.

McCaskill explained that she voted against tax reform because it raised the debt by $1.5 trillion and gave pharmaceutical companies and health companies a financial boost. She said the extra money people get will likely be spent on higher premiums and more expensive medicine.

McCaskill told the crowd she doesn’t get up every day thinking about fighting President Trump — she said she gets up everyday fighting for the citizens of Missouri.

But there is one issue McCaskill is ready to challenge the president on — a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I noticed this week, we are hearing, I don’t know if it’s true or not but it’s being reported that he is asking the military to pay for it out of their budget. Well I can assure you that I am a member of the Armed Services Committee and we will have something to say about him taking money out of the military for something like that —we should not be doing that,” said McCaskill.