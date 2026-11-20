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The KC Current is playing for its first NWSL championship this weekend. But while it would be a first for the team, Kansas City has celebrated an NWSL title before.

WATCH | Kansas City chases a new NWSL title with a championship past

Kansas City chases a new NWSL title with a championship past

If you're a KC Current fan, you know Richard Harper — best known as "Teal Man." He's on his way to the NWSL final, played at the Washington Spirit's home stadium.

"I may not be the loudest voice, but my team's going to hear me cheering for them," Harper said.

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Amy Rodriguez, a two-time NWSL champion with FC Kansas City, knows the feeling well.

"I know exactly what's going through these players' minds," Rodriguez said.

"I think this is a great opportunity for the Current to receive its first franchise win, but it's certainly not the first championship for those Kansas City fans," Rodriguez said.

AP FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2014, file photo, FC Kansas City players lift their championship trophy after beating the Seattle Reign FC 2-1 in the NWSL championship soccer match in Tukwila, Wash. The National Womens Soccer League is eying a very eventful season with the focus already on the womens game because of the Womens World Cup that starts in June. Many of the top players in the league are culled from the national teams of the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)

Different franchises. Same city.

With Rodriguez on the roster, FC Kansas City won back-to-back National Women's Soccer League titles in 2014 and 2015.

"Some of my fondest memories are playing in Kansas City," Rodriguez said.

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4"For me, that was a couple of seasons that I will never forget," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says the league is different now.

AP FC Kansas City's Amy Rodriguez (8) is congratulated by teammates on her second goal of the game, as Seattle Reign FC's Jessica Fishlock, right, walks away in the second half of the NWSL championship soccer match Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014, in Tukwila, Wash. Kansas City won 2-1. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

"There's so much more support and resources. The league has grown immeasurably," Rodriguez said.

In 2017, FC Kansas City ceased operations. Its players were transferred to a new NWSL franchise in Utah, the Utah Royals.

"I just remember feeling devastated because we had fallen in love with that city," Rodriguez said.

But in 2021, women's professional soccer kicked off in Kansas City again. Rodriguez came back, too.

"No name, no official logo or branding. But it was in the beginnings of the Current. So technically, I say I did play for the Current," Rodriguez said. "Everything about Kansas City soccer brings a smile to my face."

A smile fans are hoping will be even bigger after this weekend.

"These are the good old days. I'm living them," Harper said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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