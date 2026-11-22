KANSAS CITY — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

The Kansas City Current have officially landed back in Kansas City as NWSL champions, and the city is ready to celebrate.

Walking off the plane as national champions, the team was welcomed home Sunday as KC Current staff cheered at the downtown airport.

"For the first time in Kansas City Current history to be able to come off of the plane here in Kansas City with the championship trophy," KC Current vice president of communications Dani Welniak said.

KSHB 41 Kansas City Current arrive home as NWSL champions ahead of Tuesday celebration

Fans told me it was a rollercoaster of a season.

"We live downtown and we didn't know how it was going to go this season and we are just so proud of them," Shelly and Scott Hecht said. "It was rough at first and then we came out on top."

Welniak said playing at Audi Field was a full circle moment.

"A lot of these players have never had this opportunity and there were a few of us who were back in here in 2022, and so it comes full circle that we lost that match in Washington and then we get to go back to Audi Field and win it again in 2026 is incredibly powerful," Welniak said.

The celebration continues Tuesday.

"We're going to start the day with the double-decker buses, get the fans involved. We're going to march down Current Way. We're going to end it with an amazing celebration inside CPKC Stadium, and then how cool that we'll have a Chainsmokers concert to be able to wrap it all up and have the best celebration in championship history for the Kansas City Current," Welniak said.

"KC baby!" the Hechts said.

After the parade, the players will make speeches and the Chainsmokers will perform a concert at CPKC Stadium.

The championship march, rally and concert start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. KSHB 41 and the Spot, Kansas City 38, are the official TV broadcast partners of the celebration. The event will also be streamed on the KSHB 41 app on SmartTV and mobile.

Attendees are asked to arrive between 9 and 10:30 a.m. for music, food and activities at Current Landing and Berkley Riverfront Park.

Admission to the stadium is free, but registration is required, with stadium entry on a first-come, first-served basis.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—