KC Current goalkeeper Lorena aims to break more records in 2026 season

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KC Current goalkeeper Lorena is coming off a record-breaking season and says she is not done yet.

In an interview conducted in Portuguese, Lorena said her personal goals for the 2026 season are clear: keep breaking records and concede fewer goals — in a season with four more regular-season games.

The 2026 season brings changes for the Current, including a new coach and ten new players on the roster. Lorena acknowledged the transition but said the team is already finding its rhythm.

"It's always very hard to lose players, right? But at the same time, the Current made great signings, and we are already getting along well there," Lorena said.

She added that the team is already sharp heading into the new year.

Beyond individual goals, Lorena said the team has a shared mission.

"That we, as a team, can reach the playoffs and win this time," Lorena said.

As the season opener approaches, Lorena said she is feeling the familiar nerves — but also confidence.

"I'm a little anxious, as always, but I'm sure we're going to have another great year. It's at home, next to our fans. For me, you know, I feel really embraced playing at CPKC Stadium," Lorena said.

The Current are also making moves off the pitch.

In February, the club announced the launch of Teal Rising Academy Brazil, a youth development academy located in Itu, São Paulo. The initiative is part of the club's broader multi-club model and makes the Kansas City Current the first National Women's Soccer League club to establish a youth academy presence in Brazil.

Lorena, who is Brazilian, said the academy represents something meaningful for the next generation of players in her home country.

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"Brazil has great talents, so it's another club that opens its doors, that will give opportunities to the new generation, so I'm very happy to know that the new generation will have the full support of a big club," Lorena said.

She said the investment reflects what Brazil has always had to offer.

"Kansas City is a team that welcomes everyone, and it also realized that Brazil is not called the country of football for nothing — we have great talents there," Lorena said.

Lorena said the need in Brazil has always been resources, not talent.

"They invested in the right place, a country full of talents, and what's missing there is exactly that — investment," Lorena said. "It's the bridge we needed so that new talents can have more opportunities."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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