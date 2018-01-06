Mizzou hires Dallas Cowboys assistant as offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri football team announced it's new offensive coordinator Friday afternoon.

Head coach Barry Odom hired Derek Dooley to serve in that role as well as the quarterbacks coach.

Dooley comes to Mizzou from the Dallas Cowboys where he worked as the team's wide receivers coach for the past five years.

“I am excited to be a Mizzou Tiger and look forward to helping Coach Odom carry out his vision for the program," said Dooley in a release from MU. "I am grateful for this opportunity, and am ready to get to Columbia and go to work."

Dooley knows the SEC well. Before his time in Dallas, he served as the head coach of the University of Tennessee Volunteers for three seasons.

“I’m excited for our football program, Derek brings tremendous energy, knowledge and experience to our staff,” said Odom in the release. “He will do a great job of mentoring our student-athletes in all areas of their lives, and I know he will add great benefit and loyalty to our staff room with his experiences he’s gained over his career."

Prior to taking the reins in Knoxville, Dooley served as the head coach at Louisiana Tech. He's also worked under current Alabama coach Nick Saban at LSU and the Miami Dolphins. The new Mizzou assistant began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia.

Dooley's father, Georgia legend Vince Dooley served as the head coach in Athens for 25 seasons.

Dooley replaces Josh Heupel at Mizzou. Heupel left MU for a head coaching job at the University of Central Florida.