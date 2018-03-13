New, wholesale mail order pharmacy service now available in Missouri and Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Tyler Rhoades needs to fill a prescription, he doesn’t go to his neighborhood pharmacy. The Kansas City man turns to an online pharmacy where he said he can save $75 on a 90-day supply of his medication.

The service MailMyPrescriptions.com is now available in Kansas and Missouri. It bills itself as an online pharmacy that can save you up to 90 percent on generic medication prices.

The Florida-based company says what separates it from Good Rx and Blink Health is that MailMyPrescriptions.com is a pharmacy. It doesn’t simply provide coupons you take to an area pharmacy which may not even have the medication you need in stock.

MailMyPrescriptions.com is a wholesale pharmacy. It lists prices for medication directly on its website. Your doctor sends the prescription to MailMyPrescriptions.com and it sends you the medication to you in the mail within five days. Rhoades said what you see online, is what you get.

“The biggest appeal was I knew exactly what the price was going to be before I even filled the prescription,” Rhoades explained. “You go online and enter your prescription information and it gives you an exact cash price. You're going to pay that cash price, no surprises at the pharmacy, no sticker shock.”

MailMyPrescriptions.com does not accept insurance. Everything is out of pocket. But Rhoades explained in some cases the prices are cheaper than his co-pay if he used insurance.

“If you can cut out the middle man, cut out more people who want to have a say in your prescription prices, it's going to lower the price down,” Rhoades explained.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings about the credibility of online pharmacies. In some cases, foreign-based pharmacies have been scams. The agency said a legitimate pharmacy will require a prescription from a doctor in order to send you medication. The company should have an address in the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Agency reminds it is illegal to order and receive certain narcotics via the mail, especially without a prescription.

Rhoades said he’s had nothing but success with the service. He said the biggest challenge was alerting his doctor of this pharmacy and having them send his prescription there.

___