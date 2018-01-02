Olathe nursing home evacuated after pipe burst

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nursing home is being evacuated after a burst pipe caused concerns about the building's heating system.

Residents of Azria Health Olathe on Flaming Road were being moved to a different location in Olathe Monday night. There are 78 residents of the building.

The burst pipe did not flood the facility but the building's management was concerned the water could cause problems with the heating system.

The residents are expected to be able to return in 24 to 48 hours.