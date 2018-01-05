Olathe police ask for help finding occupants of car in possible child endangerment case

OLATHE, Kan. – Olathe police are asking for the public’s help finding the occupants of a vehicle in a possible child endangerment case.

Thursday, officers were called to the 800 block of South Parker Street on a report of child endangerment.

They were shown a video posted on Facebook that showed two young kids getting into the trunk of a gray 2000s model Volkswagen Jetta with a Kansas tag 616KLC. The vehicle drove away with the two children apparently still in the trunk.

Olathe police are investigating, trying to locate the car and its occupants.

Police encourage anyone who sees suspicious or dangerous activity such as this to call 911 immediately rather than posting it to social media.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950, or the TIPS hotline, 816-474-8477.

---