More leg room and free beer among amenities on new nonstop flight from KCI to Pittsburgh

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new airline with more leg room and free beer and snacks begins serving KCI Wednesday. OneJet now offers nonstop flights to and from Pittsburgh.

The inaugural flight was scheduled to land at KCI at 7 a.m. Wednesday, then take off for Pittsburgh at 7:45.

The airline will operate two flights daily between Kansas City and Pittsburgh. The flights are on weekdays only. One flight is in the morning, the other in the evening. OneJet markets itself to the business traveler.

Flyers may notice amenities they're not used to on OneJet's planes. The airline says all of its seats have extra legroom, about the same amount you'd expect in the exit row of a traditional airline. Plus, OneJet provides free in-flight wifi and complimentary beer, wine and snacks to passengers.

OneJet's ticket counter is in Terminal C. It uses Gate 61 to board and deplane.

In a press release, OneJet said the last time KCI had direct flights to Pittsburgh was 2008.

