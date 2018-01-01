One person dead after single-car crash in south KCMO

41 Action News Staff
9:42 AM, Jan 1, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One person is dead after a single-car crash at Grandview Road and East 98th Terrace.

KCPD said a white GMC Yukon was navigating a series of curves as it traveled north on Grandview Road around 4:10 a.m.

At East 98th Terrace, police said the driver lost control of the car and it went off the road to the right. The vehicle sheared off a wooden utility pole at ground level, according to police. The Yukon then hit a tree and caught fire.

The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene. Police said it did not look as though they had been wearing a seatbelt.

