One person dead after weather-related crash in Platte County

41 Action News Staff
12:40 PM, Dec 26, 2017
4 hours ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. – One person is dead after a crash in Platte County. It happened on I-435 Southbound past 45 Highway, near the Missouri River.

Officials confirmed to 41 Action News that two cars were involved in the wreck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Annabelle F. Kovar, 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska was killed in the wreck.

The crash report says Kovar's vehicle had been in a single-vehicle crash. Parkville police were helping passengers out of the vehicle when another car lost control and struck Kovar. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

