Overland Park safety officers responding to more car calls due to cold weather

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – With the cold weather, police departments are responding to more people stuck on the road who need help.

Hitting the road this week, Overland Park Motorist Assistant Freddie Castro has seen a lot.

“Wreck after wreck, from it being someone going too fast, riding into another car, to a car fire actually,” Castro said.

41 Action News reporter Rae Daniel rode along with him Wednesday, and after not even 15 minutes, there was a call about a blown gasket on the highway.

The next call? A flat tire.

With the cold temperatures continuing throughout the week, calls on vehicles have been constant.

“What we're usually seeing is the cars are just automatically shut down and drivers usually don't know what's wrong with them,” Castro said. “Coolants not working, another thing we've heard is radiators going out.”

Here are a few tips to look out for before you hit the road:

Check your tire pressure.

“The tire pressure is always going to be on the inside of your door,” Jay Wolfe Toyota Service Manager Darrell Gear said. “It's going to show you the proper amount of inflation that's supposed to be on your vehicle.”

Make sure you have enough anti-freeze.

There are winter mixtures you can use during this time of year so your windows won’t freeze up.

Check your battery regularly.

It should be replaced every three to five years, depending on your car.

“It's worse when you got to come out and jumpstart it when it's cold, and then you have to pay a tow bill to get it towed somewhere,” Gear said. “It's definitely good to be ahead of the game and be preventive on things like that.”

Castro said it’s also a good idea to keep your gas tank full, and to just slow down.

“Speed plays a big factor in what goes on here,” Castro said. “Give yourself enough time to get to work.”

Drivers are also encouraged to have a winter preparedness kit for their cars.

---