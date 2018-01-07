Pain of Chiefs 1st round playoff loss still fresh for fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Many hopeful Chiefs fans walked into Saturday's Wild Card Playoff game against the Titans thinking they had it.

The first half would hold that story, the Chiefs leading 21-3. Unfortunately, the tide would turn at half and the Chiefs would not score a single point in the second half and lose to the Titans 22-21.

The pain still stung Sunday for members of the Chiefs Kingdom, but the flags still hung proudly in the streets of Westport and the Country Club Plaza.

"Hopefully the Chiefs turn it around, but it gets very frustrating," explained Troy Murray.

Murray said he came up from San Antonio, Texas, for the game and has been a season ticket holder for 13 or 14 years.

"At the end of the year, our hopes went down," said Murray.

That's something Joe Colombo also felt.

"I'm like a jinx. Every time we come to Kansas City they lose," said Colombo, who said the rain in KC Sunday was the sadness the city is experiencing.

Sunday, Colombo traded in his Chiefs gear for a Royals hat.

"I had so much red gear in my luggage thinking we had this," said Colombo, who reiterated he will always be a Chiefs fan.

He and other fans said they do want to see changes next season.

"Hopefully we can expect big things from young players," said Justin Winter. "Get rid of the curse and win a playoff game at home."

The last time the Chiefs won a home playoff game was in 1994, the same year Winter graduated college.

Sunday, the one thing echoed across the kingdom: no one is losing faith.

"I do love the fans and I have my second family up here. We will be up here next year, complaining," said Murray.