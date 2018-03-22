Plane lands at downtown airport; landing gear gives way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A small plane suffered a landing gear malfunction late Thursday afternoon at the Downtown Airport.

Kansas City, Mo. Firefighters were dispatched to the airport just after 6 p.m. after receiving word the plane had landed without incident, but shortly after landing, suffered landing gear problems.

No injuries were reported to three people on board the Cesna 310-model airplane.

Video from 41 Action News’ SKYTRACKER shows the right landing gear of the plane collapsed to the ground. The collapse left the tail of the plane sitting on the ground.

