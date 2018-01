KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the man found dead at 40 Highway and Manchester in Kansas City, Missouri last week.

Officials say the death of Thomas Rice, 44, is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers found Rice after being dispatched to a single-vehicle accident. He was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

Officials have yet to say how Rice was killed.

Rice is the first homicide in Kansas City, Missouri of 2018.