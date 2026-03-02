Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Chiefs to release OT Jawaan Taylor

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) gets set to block during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly planning to release offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor before the start of the new league year.

That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter's report, the Chiefs will release him before the start of the league year, barring a trade.

Schefter reports his release will save the team $20 million under the cap.

Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million dollar deal with the Chiefs in 2023.

