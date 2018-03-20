KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Area Transportation Authority plans to unveil updated plans for a new bus hub east of downtown during a meeting Tuesday night.

The Kansas City ATA has proposed moving its main bus hub from the intersection of 10th and Main to a larger location at 12th and Charlotte. It would call the new hub the East Village Transit Center.

Staff and consultants want feedback on the plan from riders, residents and other stakeholders. All are invited to the KCP&L Energy Center at 1200 Main Street Tuesday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for an informal meeting.

Anyone can come and go during the two hour time frame. You'll meet in small groups to review different projects and designs.

"Hearing from the downtown community is critically important and will help us as we enter in the construction phase," said Dick Jarrold, KCATA senior vice president of planning and development.

The transportation authority is considering the move to create more space for the 15 bus routes that meet at the hub. Plus, engineers said the move will make it easier for riders to catch the bus and will improve access for bicyclists to go from cycling to riding the bus.

At the meeting, the KCATA will also review updates for the Downtown Transit Emphasis Corridor, Prospect Max Bus and a study focused on Independence Avenue.

