Winter weather coverage: Traffic & crashes

41 Action News Staff
6:55 AM, Jan 11, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're keeping an eye on the roads as winter weather rolls into the KC metro. Click here to watch live coverage.

Check MoDOT road conditions map. 

Check KDOT road conditions map.

7:10 a.m. 

7:02 a.m. Starting to see sleet west of the KC metro. 

6:57 a.m.

6:55 a.m. With this morning's rain, we're already seeing crashes and slowdowns. 

Crews are starting to treat the roads in Overland Park.

