7:10 a.m.

Rain falling in JOCO! This is I-35 @ 75th St. Very wet out there this morning. Temps are dropping!#KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/aDPKxgZ3SN — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 11, 2018

7:02 a.m. Starting to see sleet west of the KC metro.

Sleet starting to fall at the NWS office in Topeka at 650 AM. — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 11, 2018

6:57 a.m.

6:55am RADAR: Just as expected - rain starting to transition to frozen precipitation near Weatherby Lake, Leavenworth and just west Bonner Springs. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/pC4No4NcOW — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) January 11, 2018

6:55 a.m. With this morning's rain, we're already seeing crashes and slowdowns.

NB US-71 is really slowing down this morning. Stop and go back to 75th St. Slow back to 85th. Seeing more people out there earlier trying to miss the freeze! Good job everyone!



There are a couple of crashes on I-70. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/9RnOE56575 — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 11, 2018

ALERT: Crash closing multiple lanes of WB I-70 @ I-435 in KCK! Roads are wet and slick already. #KCTraffic #KCK pic.twitter.com/QOo7O4Ylri — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 11, 2018

Crews are starting to treat the roads in Overland Park.