We're keeping an eye on the roads as winter weather rolls into the KC metro. Click here to watch live coverage.
Check MoDOT road conditions map.
Check KDOT road conditions map.
7:10 a.m.
Rain falling in JOCO! This is I-35 @ 75th St. Very wet out there this morning. Temps are dropping!#KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/aDPKxgZ3SN— 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 11, 2018
7:02 a.m. Starting to see sleet west of the KC metro.
Sleet starting to fall at the NWS office in Topeka at 650 AM.— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 11, 2018
6:57 a.m.
6:55am RADAR: Just as expected - rain starting to transition to frozen precipitation near Weatherby Lake, Leavenworth and just west Bonner Springs. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/pC4No4NcOW— Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) January 11, 2018
6:55 a.m. With this morning's rain, we're already seeing crashes and slowdowns.
NB US-71 is really slowing down this morning. Stop and go back to 75th St. Slow back to 85th. Seeing more people out there earlier trying to miss the freeze! Good job everyone!
There are a couple of crashes on I-70. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/9RnOE56575— 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 11, 2018
NB US-71 is really slowing down this morning. Stop and go back to 75th St. Slow back to 85th. Seeing more people out there earlier trying to miss the freeze! Good job everyone!
ALERT: Crash closing multiple lanes of WB I-70 @ I-435 in KCK! Roads are wet and slick already. #KCTraffic #KCK pic.twitter.com/QOo7O4Ylri— 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 11, 2018
Crews are starting to treat the roads in Overland Park.
The rain is picking up, but we haven't seen any freezing yet in Overland Park. I'm on board a snow plow as it spreads salt on the roads to keep roadways safe for you.
Drivers say respect snow plows, stay back and let them do their work. You'll thank them later!! pic.twitter.com/j4hxP67c4d— Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) January 11, 2018
The rain is picking up, but we haven't seen any freezing yet in Overland Park. I'm on board a snow plow as it spreads salt on the roads to keep roadways safe for you.
