Shirley returns as interim KCK Fire chief

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Former KCK Deputy Chief Kevin Shirley has been appointed interim Fire chief, effective January 2, 2018.

Shirley will serve in the role for six months while the search for a new Fire Chief is underway.

The opening comes on the heals of the December retirement of Chief John Paul Jones, who served as Fire Chief since 2007.

Shirley joined the KCK Fire Department in 1987.

He served as firefighter, driver, Captain, Battalion Chief and Senior Deputy Chief before retiring in 2014.

Shirley says he's looking forward to putting his boots back on. "It is a great honor to be given the opportunity to work with the great men and women of the KCK Fire Department. It is my desire to continue the progress the Fire Department has made, Shirley says."