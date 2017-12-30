Shirley returns as interim KCK Fire chief

2:00 PM, Dec 30, 2017
Kust, James
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Former KCK Deputy Chief Kevin Shirley has been appointed interim Fire chief, effective January 2, 2018.

Shirley will serve in the role for six months while the search for a new Fire Chief is underway.

The opening comes on the heals of the December retirement of Chief John Paul Jones, who served as Fire Chief since 2007.

Shirley joined the KCK Fire Department in 1987.

He served as firefighter, driver, Captain, Battalion Chief and Senior Deputy Chief before retiring in 2014.

Shirley says he's looking forward to putting his boots back on. "It is a great honor to be given the opportunity to work with the great men and women of the KCK Fire Department. It is my desire to continue the progress the Fire Department has made, Shirley says."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top