SHAWNEE, Kan. - Shots were fired into a Shawnee apartment and vehicle early Sunday morning in the 6300 block of Caenan Road, but no injuries were reported.

Police were called to the Midland Court Apartments on the sound of gun shots about 1:35 Sunday morning.

Residents reported several gun shots.

Officers located several bullet holes in an apartment building and a vehicle in the parking lot.

Residents who were home at the time were not injured.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.