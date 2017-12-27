Skiers hit the slopes at Snow Creek

WESTON, Mo. — Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Snow Creek Tuesday for opening day.

For the last three weeks, Snow Creek has been running over 60 man-made snow machines.

"We can make our own snow, we just need cold air, 27 degrees or below," said Darin Pond, Snow Creek Guest Services.

When lifts opened, 48 inches of powder covered the slopes and officials plan to pack it on. This year, they have expanded their snowmaking pond from 4 million gallons to 8 million.

"Temperatures got colder and colder, we made more and more snow, so now we've got our playground back and we can all go out and have a good time," said Pond.

Despite the cold weather Tuesday, hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the conditions.

"To have this much snow and to be 100 percent covered this early in the season is fantastic," said Pond.

Snow Creek is open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to see Snow Creek's regular and holiday schedule.