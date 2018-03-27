Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo in Kansas City this week

Joel Nichols
7:59 AM, Mar 27, 2018
2 hours ago

Kansas City is known as one of the top tech cities in the country. This week, KC is a hub for other cities hoping to turn into more tech-savvy places.

The KC Streetcar and Smart City project will work together to bring helpful technology to Kansas City visitors and residents alike. (Photo by Brian Abel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ve heard of smart TVs, smartphones, smart apps, and smart toasters…wait, that was the “Brave” little toaster.

How about smart cities?

This week at Bartle Hall, Kansas City is the center of the “smart cities universe.” Technically speaking, it is the Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo, a meeting place for 500-plus municipalities from around the world.

According to Richard Erb, Executive Director of the summit, this is a way for cities and towns to come together and discuss innovation in a wide variety of areas from energy to infrastructure, citizen/government communication to health care, emergency services to cyber-security, and so many other topics.

Erb said KC is the perfect spot for this convention. Kansas City is an Edison Award Winner, has 50 city blocks of free WiFi, those helpful kiosks and a long list of Smart City innovations. 

