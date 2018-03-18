Smoke visible for miles as building burns in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Only a shell of a building remains after a large fire on 33rd and Brooklyn Saturday evening.

Multiple crews were called to the area just before 7 p.m. First responders saw heavy smoke and flames upon their arrival, and called a working-fire response.

According to firefighters at the scene, no firefighters were able to enter the building and worked to contain the flames from reaching neighboring structures.

At one point, the roof and a side wall of the building collapsed.

Firefighters expected to remain on the scene for several hours as they continued to monitor the situation and put out embers.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

The billowing smoke can be seen from the South Plaza @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/8315Opr6W6 — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) March 18, 2018

Firefighters say they believe the building is vacant and is a complete loss.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.