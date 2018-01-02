Social media has changed how law enforcement do their jobs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Social media has changed the face of law enforcement and how they do their jobs.

On Sunday, gunman Matthew Riehl opened fire on deputies in Colorado as they came to his home, filming the whole thing on Periscope. He killed one deputy and wounded four others. He also shot two civilians.

NBC News reports Riehl had previously posted anti-law enforcement videos, including one where he was running for sheriff.

Overland Park police said if people make threats against police on social media they look into it, especially if a specific officer is referenced. If videos with anti-law enforcement messages are posted, they make nearby departments aware.

Officer John Lacey with the Overland Park Police Department will also be teaching other departments across the state of Kansas how to use social media to their advantage. This is through the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

