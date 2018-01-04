Sporting KC trades Benny Feilhaber

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC announced a trade Wednesday night sending midfielder Benny Feilhaber to the Los Angeles Football Club.

The team received $400,000 in allocation money from the MLS expansion team in exchange for Feilhaber.

“Benny has been a really good player for our organization since 2013 and we appreciate his contribution to the club,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “On a personal note, I am very happy that I was able to coach Benny twice, both here and with the U-20 National Team, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

The southern California native has spent the past five season with Sporting KC.

