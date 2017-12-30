Officials say squatters are causing fires in abandoned buildings in Blue Summit

BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. -- A fire in an abandoned trailer Friday morning is the fourth fire in Blue Summit since Dec. 8.

Inter City Fire Chief Jeff Jewell said all four fires were likely caused by squatters.

“In the summertime, we have what’s called tent cities, a lot of our homeless live out in the woods,” said Chief Jewell.

But now that the cold has set in, those people need a warmer place to stay.

While Blue Summit does not have a homeless shelter, it does have an abundance of abandoned buildings.

“So what’s happened is the homeless population here is getting cold and they are trying to seek shelter in some of these abandoned homes and they will often build fires inside these houses which creates an issue obviously,” said Chief Jewell.

Those fires sometimes catch to nearby homes.

That’s exactly what happened on Dec. 8 when an abandoned home caught fire, sparking seven other fires.

“So we stayed busy with that one and again the other houses around it are occupied. So it could’ve been deadly. We lost pets in that one which is terrible,” said Chief Jewell.

He is asking the public to report squatters to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for the safety of the squatters as well as the homeowners nearby.

“We’re not trying to make it difficult for the homeless, but we are trying to save lives and if they are cold we should be able to find them shelter somewhere else besides an abandoned house,” said Chief Jewell.

He also said the fire station has recently partnered with the local church. The two are working on ways to fund a homeless shelter at the church so people have another option when it is cold.