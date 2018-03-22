Start preparing for race season now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your motor runnin’! Well, not your motor but how about your feet?

Yes, it’s only March and one of our area’s most prestigious, longest-lasting runs, Hospital Hill, is not taking the starting line until June 1 and 2.

But, this is when you should start preparing.

This year the all-new UMKC Health Sciences District is the presenting sponsor. The district is made up of a dozen partners including UMKC and its Schools of Medicine.

Thursday morning, Dr. Stefanie Ellison, E/R doctor and running aficionado, filled us in on how to prepare.

For example, drink plenty of water, stretch, start with walking and intersperse running as you get your body ready to race.

Ellison will be forming a running club for the UMKC Health Sciences District with the goal of fielding a team of healthy healthcare advocates at Hospital Hill.

Medical student Jordann Dhuse won the 5K last year and is ready to go again.

She only started running about three years ago and said having a running buddy — someone to motivate you and hold you accountable for the miles — can make all the difference.

But, the race is called Hospital HILL! Dhuse’s secret: Take on the incline with everything you’ve got, keeping your eyes on the top of the rise.

The whole idea is to use the ups and downs on the course to help your health go ever upward toward a victorious finish line.