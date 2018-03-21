Strange Days Brewing open in City Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- “Strange Days have found us,” sang Jim Morrison of The Doors.

Well, we found Strange Days in the City Market!

Strange Days Brewing Company has taken up residence in the historic former Muehlebach Brewing warehouse at 3rd and Oak.

It has been some 15 years since the City Market has had a microbrewery and, according to co-owner Nathan Howard, since opening back on March 3, they have found their niche!

In fact, the response has been so great they are “aggressively brewing” new batches, on-site, 24/7!

In addition to the history of the building and the variety of internationally-inspired ales, this 2500-square-foot space has already become the place to be if you are a fan of European soccer.

They open early on Saturdays and Sundays to accommodate those lovers of “real football.”

(They’re also here on Thursday and Friday nights.)

Good beer. Good sports. Good friends. Good memories.

As another rock and roll legend, John Lennon, once sang: “Strange Days, indeed!”