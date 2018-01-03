Taking care of your furnace during bitter cold temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With subzero temperatures for nearly two weeks in Kansas City, it's an inopportune time for your furnace to give out.

It's a pain Jimmy Murff knows all too well.

His 100-year-old boiler furnace gave out four nights ago. At night, temperatures inside his home have dropped to 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

He is getting a new central heating and air system installed Wednesday and couldn't be happier.

To make sure your heater is running optimally, Bob Hamilton Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Rooter said they recommend a surge protector for the home and changing out the air filter.

They say you can pick from several different furnaces like 80 or 90 percent efficiency. You may pay more for the 90, but it will save you money in bills later on.

That's what Murff is getting. He said he's been paying $300-$350 each month to heat his home.

KCP&L also put out these tips to help you save energy during the cold months.