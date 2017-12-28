Tax reform may impact year-end giving to charities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As 2017 comes to a close, many people find it in their hearts to make a charitable donation. This tax-deductible giving can also help people reduce their taxable income.
But as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts goes into effect next year, that is expected to change for many people.
Right now, the standard deduction is at $12,000, so if your property tax, state and local taxes, mortgage interest, charitable giving and other deductions goes over that amount, it makes more sense for you to file an itemized return.
In 2018 the standard deduction number doubles to $24,000, so the 30 percent of Americans who file itemized returns is expected to drop.