Teen missing from KCI, after skipping flight

8:49 AM, Jan 13, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A 13-year old girl is missing after not boarding a flight at KCI Friday evening.

The Kansas City Airport Police is asking for the public's help in locating Raeanna Brown.

Brown is African American, 5'-4" and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bright neon yellow hooded sweatshirt with a QCD logo, gray pants and black shoes. She was carrying a Pink brand burgundy bag with a shoulder strap.

Brown's father dropped her off at the Southwest gate shortly before 5:00 p.m.

He later learned she never boarded her flight, and was seen on airport security leaving the boarding area at 5:39.

A person matching her description was seen getting into a silver or tan Volkswagen sedan about 6:30p.m. at the curb before leaving the airport.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

 

 

