Teen suicide prevention group hopes to take program past KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suicide prevention group focused on teenagers is hoping to expand its boundaries past Kansas City.

The founder of "Speak Up," Dr. Steven Arkin, lost his son Jason to suicide in 2015.

Since then he has shared the message of speaking up about your struggles to schools all over the metro including Blue Springs, Olathe, Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission.

"There are a lot of schools trying to get in touch with us, to use our ideas," explained Arkin, who said it's his hope young people and students feel more comfortable talking about depression, mental health and suicide as they work to break the stigma surrounding it.

CDC data shows suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24.

"Those people who are at risk need to develop a crisis plan so you have someone to turn to — a number of people to be there for them," explained Arkin, who also would like to get the Boy Scouts involved.

Arkin's son was a Scout, and he would like to see a mental health badge created to raise awareness.

"It's very important we understand our children are our future and they are dying from this disease," said Arkin.

Local numbers follow the national trend.

Courtesy of Jackson County

In Jackson County, three teens died of suicide in 2012. In 2016, that number jumped to 17.

Counselors said that is a wake-up call for parents to talk to their kids.

"Taking the opportunity to check in with your kid see what their thoughts are about suicide and plain asking them about suicide is really important," said licensed professional counselor Amanda Davis, who serves as the director of intake services at Crittenton Children's Center.

Davis said cyberbullying, pressure for perfection, a tough home life or mental health issues can all be contributing factors.

Experts said isolation and giving away prized possessions can be signs that something is wrong. Anxiety, restlessness, changes in sleep, eating or outlook also can be signs of underlying issues.