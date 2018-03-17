The high cost of battling dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 in 4 people in the world are born with a copy of the gene linked to a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia.

Not only is it becoming more common, it’s becoming costlier as well. In Missouri, care for a patient can cost as much as $5,185 a month. In Kansas, it can cost $6,685 a month.

Lucy Coleman has a whole lot of spunk and life left. The 70-year-old will spend much of it at Wexford Place, a senior living community in Kansas City, Missouri. 41 Action News caught up with her just a few days prior to her move-in day.

"I’m bringing what I think will fit in this house and that’s it," said Coleman.

Coleman said parting with her home won’t be too difficult. The hardest part will be if she parts with the memories made while in that home.

In December, Lucy Coleman was diagnosed with early onset dementia.

"It’s a hard thing to go through," said Lucy Coleman.

But it’s a common thing. Lucy’s daughter in law Kelly Coleman is by her side, providing support. Not going through it alone helps ease things a bit, but since there’s no cure, the future brings about a world of emotion for both Lucy and Kelly Coleman.

"Scared, devastated," Kelly Coleman said. "That’s not going to be my mom anymore."

Lucy Coleman also has several concerns.

"My little ones. I just don’t want them to remember me as the crazy grandma. I want them to remember me different. Other than that, I’m good.”

Lucy Coleman says right now her long-term memory is intact.

The hope is Alzheimer’s remains on your mind, and the mind of lawmakers. In 2009, the State of Missouri created a task force dedicated to awareness and mounting costs. Kansas, is the only state in the country that doesn’t have a strategy to deal with the progressive disease.

"This wasn’t what I had thought for myself at the age of 70,” Lucy Coleman said.

In the meantime, she plans on living life to the fullest and creating more memories.

"I still get on the back of a Harley and we have plans to go to Bike, Blues and Barbecue in the fall."