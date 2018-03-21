Theatre group holds auditions for summer musicals

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Dust off those dancing shoes and grab a monologue because auditions are right around the corner for the Summit Theatre Group in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Auditions will be March 26-28 at 6 p.m. at the MCC-Cultural Arts Center located at 500 SW Longview Rd. in Lee’s Summit.

Auditions will be grouped depending on age: first through 6th-grade, 7th-grade through 12th-grade, then followed by adults 18 and older.

This year’s musicals will be “Next to Normal” and “Shrek the Musical.”

“Next to Normal” will run June 15-16 and 22-24. “Shrek the Musical” will run August 10-12 at Lee's Summit West High School.

This year there will be more than 100 opportunities for local actors, singers, dancers, and technical crews.

For more information please contact Summit Theatre Group President Ben Martin at 816-522-8387 or at their website summittheatre.org/participate/auditions.