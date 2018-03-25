Two best friends from Overland Park head to Final Four with Loyola

Steven Dial
10:08 PM, Mar 24, 2018
The nets are cut, the court will soon be taken apart, but what happened Saturday night for two former Blue Valley Northwest students is something no one expected.

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 15: Clayton Custer #13 and Ben Richardson #14 celebrate after Donte Ingram #0 of the Loyola Ramblers makes his game-winning three pointer against the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 15, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez
As they cut the nets, Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer made history. 

As they cut the nets, Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer made history. 

A 16 seed going to the Final Four; two best friends and Overland Park natives, doing it together. 

"You can’t dream up a better situation and have your best friend out there with you to go to battle and go to the Final Four, its something that you can’t make up," said Loyola senior, Ben Richardson. 

"Me and Ben, a lot of people told us we were never going to do anything at Loyola. We are putting Loyola on the map. I am so happy to do it with these guys," said Loyola junior, Clayton Custer. 

When they spotted him in the crowd, Ben Richardson jumped over a table to give him a hug. Blue Valley Northwest coach Ed Fritz has been with the two since third grade. 

"I am just so proud, these guys are whats right with sports. Great students. Great kids. They are awesome," said Fritz. 

Their former teammate and current K-State player, Mason Schoen, said he was sad in the locker room but happy for his friends. 

"I just told both of them I love them, they deserve this, I can’t wait to watch them next weekend," said Schoen. 

