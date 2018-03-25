Two best friends from Overland Park head to Final Four with Loyola

ATLANTA, Ga. — The nets are cut, the court will soon be taken apart, but what happened Saturday night for two former Blue Valley Northwest students is something no one expected.

As they cut the nets, Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer made history.

A 16 seed going to the Final Four; two best friends and Overland Park natives, doing it together.

"You can’t dream up a better situation and have your best friend out there with you to go to battle and go to the Final Four, its something that you can’t make up," said Loyola senior, Ben Richardson.

"You can't dream up a better situation and have your best friend out there with you to go to battle and go to the Final Four, it is something that you can't make up." Overland Park native Ben Richardson #Loyola #MarchMadness #FinalFour @41actionnews @ClaytonCuster3 @BVNW_Hoops pic.twitter.com/nx8tI29zOB — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) March 25, 2018

"Me and Ben, a lot of people told us we were never going to do anything at Loyola. We are putting Loyola on the map. I am so happy to do it with these guys," said Loyola junior, Clayton Custer.

When they spotted him in the crowd, Ben Richardson jumped over a table to give him a hug. Blue Valley Northwest coach Ed Fritz has been with the two since third grade.

"I am just so proud, these guys are whats right with sports. Great students. Great kids. They are awesome," said Fritz.

This moment is everything. Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer run to find their coach since the third grade, Ed Fritz. Two Blue Valley Northwest grads in the FINAL @FinalFour #MarchMadness #Loyola @ClaytonCuster3 @coachedfritz @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/XVaiFFFHCn — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) March 25, 2018

Their former teammate and current K-State player, Mason Schoen, said he was sad in the locker room but happy for his friends.

"I just told both of them I love them, they deserve this, I can’t wait to watch them next weekend," said Schoen.