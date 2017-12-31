Union Station the place to be for New Year's Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Union Station hosts a variety of New Year's Eve eve events to ring in 2018.

The activities begin at Noon with family friendly events, and run throughout the dat and into the new year.

Hands-on science demos feature activities from around the world. Create your own party hats, edible glitter and more.

A number of scheduled activities for the kids run throughout the day.

There will be a 6pm balloon with 2,500 ballons.

The New Year's Swingin' Eve events begin at 8pm and run into the new year.

Our own Mike and Rhiannon will emcee the event.