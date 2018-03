Clay County Sheriff's Deputies are hitting the trial, looking for the owner of a horse.

Shortly after 1:00 Saturday Afternoon Deputies posted pictures on facebook, of a horse wandering at NE 132nd & Mt. Olivet, and haven't been able to locate an owner.

The solid brown horse has a dark mane, and white stockings on it's back legs.

If anyone has any information call the Clay County Sheriff's Department at 816 407-3700.