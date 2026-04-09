KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun events April 9th - 12th

Kegs N' Eggs at the Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs is happening Saturday!

Extreme egg hunt for those 21 and older - Each egg found contains either candy, a prize, cash or a prize ticket.

There's also a Craft Beer Festival - there will be beer, wine and mead, along with food trucks!

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The egg hunt and main event begins at 1 p.m.

Admission for Non-Alcoholic visitors is $35, which includes unlimited water and soda during the Main Event, mocktail tastings, tote bag with one prize egg and a t-shirt.

General Admission is $60, which includes Craft Beer Festival, sample glass, tote bag with one prize egg and a t-shirt.

Buy tickets here.

Adult Prom Dance Party is happening at The Martin Event Space!

It's Saturday from 7 p.m. To 11 p.m.

Organizers say this is your chance to relive those prom memories or create new ones in a fun and energetic atmosphere.

There wil be a live performance by The All Stars Band.

Think 70s, 80s, Disco, Blues, Rock, R&B, Dance, Country and more!

Tickets are $30 online, plus fees. For ticket information, click here.

Explore the Tulip Festival at the Fun Farm in Kearney, Mo.

Check out nearly two million tulips, there are also u-pick tulips, stunning photo ops, fun attractions, and tasty treats!

They're open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. To 7 p.m.

I chatted with the Fun Farm on Wednesday and they stated they're tentative final day of the Tulip Festival is April 12th.

General admission is about $25 online and $30 at the door.

Sporting KC is playing San Jose on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and check this out:

Fans who've never been to a match can claim up to two tickets for any remaining home match this season, completely free!

So if you've never been to a Sporting KC game, go ahead and head out to Children's Mercy Park this Saturday to watch them play.

You can claim your tickets here: skcsoccer.co/fgou

Grab your tickets for Teal Rising Cup doubleheaders on Friday April 9th and Sunday, April 12th at CPKC Stadium!

The four-team tournament includes the Kansas City Current, Club América, Corinthians SC and SE Palmeiras.

The KC Current states tickets will be sold as a doubleheader, so fans will have access to both matches if a ticket is purchased for a specific day.

$50 parking will be sold online and on site at CPKC Stadium. To purchase tickets, click here.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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