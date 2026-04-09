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Weekend Fun events April 9th - 12th

Weekend Fun events April 9th - 12th
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email.

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun events April 9th - 12th

Kegs N' Eggs at the Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs is happening Saturday!
Extreme egg hunt for those 21 and older - Each egg found contains either candy, a prize, cash or a prize ticket.
There's also a Craft Beer Festival - there will be beer, wine and mead, along with food trucks! 
Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The egg hunt and main event begins at 1 p.m.
Admission for Non-Alcoholic visitors is $35, which includes unlimited water and soda during the Main Event, mocktail tastings, tote bag with one prize egg and a t-shirt.
General Admission is $60, which includes Craft Beer Festival, sample glass, tote bag with one prize egg and a t-shirt.
Buy tickets here.

Adult Prom Dance Party is happening at The Martin Event Space!
It's Saturday from 7 p.m. To 11 p.m.
Organizers say this is your chance to relive those prom memories or create new ones in a fun and energetic atmosphere.
There wil be a live performance by The All Stars Band
Think 70s, 80s, Disco, Blues, Rock, R&B, Dance, Country and more! 
Tickets are $30 online, plus fees. For ticket information, click here.

Explore the Tulip Festival at the Fun Farm in Kearney, Mo.
Check out nearly two million tulips, there are also u-pick tulips, stunning photo ops, fun attractions, and tasty treats!
They're open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. To 7 p.m.
I chatted with the Fun Farm on Wednesday and they stated they're tentative final day of the Tulip Festival is April 12th. 
General admission is about $25 online and $30 at the door. 

Sporting KC is playing San Jose on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and check this out:
Fans who've never been to a match can claim up to two tickets for any remaining home match this season, completely free!
So if you've never been to a Sporting KC game, go ahead and head out to Children's Mercy Park this Saturday to watch them play. 
You can claim your tickets here: skcsoccer.co/fgou

Grab your tickets for Teal Rising Cup doubleheaders on Friday April 9th and Sunday, April 12th at CPKC Stadium!
The four-team tournament includes the Kansas City Current, Club América, Corinthians SC and SE Palmeiras.
The KC Current states tickets will be sold as a doubleheader, so fans will have access to both matches if a ticket is purchased for a specific day.
$50 parking will be sold online and on site at CPKC Stadium. To purchase tickets, click here.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe. 

Ray Daniel

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