Weekend Fun events: World Cup Edition June 5th - June 7th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41 - World Cup edition!

Weekend Fun World Cup edition

KC Unity Cup by CapFed is happening at Heritage Soccer Park in Olathe, Kansas on Saturday and Sunday.

This is a free family event that brings the energy of international soccer to Johnson County. Organizers say it's in partnership with the Ethnic Enrichment Commission of Kansas City, and will feature a fast-paced adult 7 versus 7 soccer tournament with teams representing cultures from across the Kansas City metro, international food vendors, music, family-friendly activities and a kids soccer area. It kicks off both days at 9 a.m.

At Park Place in Leawood, the Kansas City Mom Collective is hosting a soccer themed summer bash.

This is a free event on Saturday, from10 a.m. to noon.

There will be international and soccer themed family fun, giveaways and good vibes.

We know the World Cup is all about welcoming the world to Kansas City. There's also a chance for Kansas City to get a taste of the world.

There is a Global Neighbors and Flavors Fest happening at the Lenexa Public Market. It's on Saturday from10:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m.

Feast on cuisines, performances and experiences from around the world.

Shop vendors, take in live performing arts and try diverse flavors from globally inspired food trucks. This is a free event - no registration required!

On Saturday in KCK, there's a watch party at Memorial Hall. It's a friendly between the U.S.A. vs. Germany.

It's from noon to 4 p.m.

All ages welcome. Admission to the event is free.

Concessions available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages available for ages 21+.

Location: 600 North 7th Street Trafficway Kansas City, KS 66101

Over in the Power and Light District, No Other Pub is also hosting a watch party of the friendly between the U.S.A. vs. Germany.

Doors open at 1:30p

It's a free event and open to all ages!

That's a look at your weekend fun, world cup edition!

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